Hillsborough County

Passenger tries bringing grenade-shaped hot sauce bottle through Manchester airport

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

(TSA New England)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In what authorities are calling a “travel fail,” a passenger at a New Hampshire airport tried bringing a bottle of hot sauce shaped like an explosive through TSA on Monday.

The results were about what you’d expect.

Agents at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport confiscated a bottle of The General’s Hot Sauce called “Danger Close” during a security screening. The passenger eventually surrendered the item in order to continue on, according to officials.

“Doesn’t matter if the sauce is hot or not,” TSA New England wrote in a social media post, “It can’t be in a grenade-shaped bottle!”

No charges were filed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read