Passenger tries bringing grenade-shaped hot sauce bottle through Manchester airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In what authorities are calling a “travel fail,” a passenger at a New Hampshire airport tried bringing a bottle of hot sauce shaped like an explosive through TSA on Monday.

The results were about what you’d expect.

Agents at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport confiscated a bottle of The General’s Hot Sauce called “Danger Close” during a security screening. The passenger eventually surrendered the item in order to continue on, according to officials.

“Doesn’t matter if the sauce is hot or not,” TSA New England wrote in a social media post, “It can’t be in a grenade-shaped bottle!”

No charges were filed.

On Monday, @TSA officers detected this grenade shaped bottle of hot sauce during security screening @flymanchester. Doesn't matter if the sauce is hot or not...it can't be in a grenade shaped bottle! The passenger eventually surrendered the item in order to continue.🔥#travelfail pic.twitter.com/YUDc5WjY35 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) September 27, 2023

