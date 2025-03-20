NH man charged with assault for allegedly stabbing victim inside truck

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested a week after allegedly stabbing a person he became agitated with.

Deon Harris, 39, of Manchester, is charged with first degree assault.

According to police, a victim was driven to Elliot Hospital around 9 p.m. on March 12 with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim allegedly told police he was riding in a truck with two men when one of them, Harris, became agitated.

The driver pulled over into a parking, where the victim allegedly made unsuccessful attempts to calm Harris down.

Authorities say the situation escalated when Harris approached the open passenger side window and stabbed the victim.

The victim and the driver quickly drove off and went to the hospital. The relationship between Harris and the victim is unclear.

On March 19, Manchester Police found Harris in the city and arrested him without incident.

He will be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on Thursday.

