Hazmat incident at NH brewery prompts large emergency response

NASHUA, N.H. — Crews responded to a popular brewery on Friday following a report of a hazardous materials situation.

The incident occurred at TaleSpinner Brewery on Factory Street.

According to a spokesperson for the brewery, there was a manufacturing error with the container a regularly-used brewing chemical was in.

The brewery didn’t disclose what that chemical was, but they said the chemical liquid that was reacting was unable to vent, causing a hazardous situation.

Firefighters arrived to assist the situation.

There were no reports of any injuries and no chemicals were released, according to the brewery.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area while crews continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

