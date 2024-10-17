19-year-old NH man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorist during road rage incident

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A Goffstown man is facing charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a motorist after a car crash on Tuesday.

19-year-old Anthony Milillo is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and negligent driving.

Officers responding to the area of Mast Road by Hannaford’s for a report of road rage with a firearm involved found that two vehicles had collided on Mast Road, according to police.

The cars pulled into the parking lot at Hannaford’s when Milillo allegedly got out of his car and approached the other vehicle with a pistol, pressing it against the driver’s side window where the victim was sitting.

The victim was uninjured.

Milillo was held without bail and was arraigned on Wednesday.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group