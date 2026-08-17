Hiker airlifted from Mount Monadnock after medical emergency

JAFFREY, N.H. — A hiker was airlifted from Mount Monadnock on Friday afternoon after suffering what officials described as a potentially life-threatening medical emergency.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, emergency crews were notified at approximately 1:20 PM on Saturday about a hiker in distress near the upper junction of the White Dot and White Cross trails.

A Department of Natural and Cultural Resources park ranger who was already near the area quickly reached the hiker and helped stabilize him while additional responders made their way up the mountain.

The hiker was identified as Thomas LaValley, 49, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Officials said LaValley was experienced and properly prepared for the hike.

Conservation officers, park staff, and members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team responded to assist.

Due to the severity of the situation, rescuers requested help from a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.

The helicopter crew landed near the hiker at about 4:10 p.m. and airlifted LaValley to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for evaluation and treatment.

Officials have not released additional information about his condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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