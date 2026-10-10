Highway Department worker struck by car while clearing debris in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Mass. — A Douglas Highway Department worker was struck by a car while clearing debris from the roadway, according to police.

Authorities said the department was called around 9 a.m. to remove debris near 81 Main Street on Route 16.

About 30 minutes later, police received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the area. Officers arriving at the scene learned that a passing vehicle had struck the worker and the highway department truck.

The worker suffered a non-life-threatening head injury and was taken to UMass Medical Center.

Route 16 was shut down for several hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Douglas police and members of the Central Massachusetts Accident Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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