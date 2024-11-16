Highspeed chase precedes three-vehicle rollover crash on the North Shore

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A highspeed police chase on the North Shore preceded a rollover crash that involved three vehicles and shut down traffic on a highway Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say around 2:00 p.m. officers reported a Toyota Camry that failed to stop near the intersection of I-93 and I-95 in Woburn.

The trooper followed the Camry, observing it travel at a high rate of speed in dense traffic, changing lanes several times and driving in the breakdown lane. The pursuing trooper was eventually told to stop the chase.

A short time later, troopers on Route 128 North saw the Camry driving erratically. A marked cruiser caught up to the speeding Camry near Grapevine Road in Beverly, even making physical contact with the car, but the Camry kept traveling north.

State police say the Toyota Camry continued on Route 128 toward Gloucester while driving around 100 MPH.

The pursuing trooper lost sight of the Camry for a bit until they approached Route 133 in Gloucester. State police say the trooper was ordered to stop the second pursuit as they approached the rotaries by their commanding officer. At the same time, the Camry crashed right before the Annisquam River Bridge, MSP said.

At the same time as the termination order, the Toyota Camry crashed before the Annisquam River Bridge, MSP said. During the crash, the Camry collided with two other vehicles before rolling over.

Drivers of all three vehicles in the crash, including the Camry driver, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted on social media at 3:00 p.m. that drivers should expect delays and that all lanes of northbound traffic on the highway were closed. All the lanes of traffic were reopened and traffic was flowing freely around 4:30 p.m.

Video sent to Boston 25 shows the aftermath of the crash. Police can be seen exiting their vehicles with weapons drawn. The two other vehicles that were hit in the crash can also be seen pulled over to the side of the road away from the rolled-over Camry.

State police say they are not releasing the identity of the Camry driver at this time.

