NH high school student dies after jumping out of moving vehicle, officials say

BEDFORD, N.H. — A high school student died after he jumped out of a moving vehicle in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane in Bedford around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a male who had jumped out of a vehicle while someone was driving it, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The male passenger, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Michael Fournier confirmed the victim was a junior at Bedford High School.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the tragic passing of a Bedford High School junior, who died in a car accident this past weekend,” Fournier said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. As a valued member of our school community, his loss is deeply felt by all.”

Fournier said the school would be providing support services to students and staff.

The student’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have observed anything on Wallace Road leading up to this incident is urged to contact the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

