Police: One dead after jumping from moving vehicle in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, NH — One person is dead following an incident involving a car in New Hampshire Sunday night.

Bedford police responded to the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a person who had jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Police say the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police also say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen what led up to the deadly incident is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at (603) 472-5113.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group