Here’s how you can help the victims of the Lewiston mass shootings

LEWISTON, ME — City officials are providing a donation link where you can help the individuals and families impacted by the tragic mass shootings on October 25.

Similarly, authorities announced on Friday that help is available for those affected by the violence.

A family assistance center will be set up on Saturday at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Avenue in Lewiston, creating a central space for victims and their loved ones to gather to seek help, according to the FBI. The center will also be open for individuals who were present at the shooting sites but not physically injured.

Victims and their loved ones will be able to access a number of resources including mental health services, financial aid, spiritual care, and access to victim advocacy and support services.

“The FBI’s Victim Services Response Team will support the Lewiston Family Assistance Center. This team includes specially-trained FBI victim specialists, agents, & analysts from around the country who deploy after a crisis to provide assistance to victims and their families,” the FBI wrote on X.

Officials say a separate site providing mental health assistance at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston has been created for the larger community.

A link to help affected persons and families is set up on the city’s website here.

“Thank you, Lewiston, as well as those who care from near and far,” the city wrote on its website.

Police are also reminding the public of the free and confidential Maine Crisis Line, which is available 24/7. Their number is 888-568-1112.

