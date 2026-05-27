Local restaurant giving away free burgers for National Burger Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — National Burger Day is Thursday, and one local restaurant is celebrating by giving away free burgers.

BRED first opened in Dorchester 12 years ago and recently expanded with a more upscale concept, BRED Bar in Kendall Square.

The Kendall Square location at 730 Main St. in Cambridge will give away free burgers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

BRED is known for its smoked burgers and bold Caribbean- and Creole-inspired comfort food.

For more information on Bred and Bred Bar, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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