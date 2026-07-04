Here’s how Boston will mark 250 years of American independence

BOSTON — The city of Boston will host a variety of special Independence Day events to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

“Boston is proud to have led the nation 250 years ago in fighting for independence from tyranny, and the people of Boston today continue to embody this revolutionary spirit,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are proud to host this year’s special 250th Fourth of July celebrations for Bostonians and families across the country to honor our history and chart the course for our brightest future.”

The Independence Day Parade steps off from Copley Square to Downtown Crossing at 9 a.m.

The ceremonial parade steps off from Copley Square to the Granary Burying Ground for a wreath laying on the graves of patriots and continues through Downtown Crossing to the Old State House.

The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company will continue its tradition of reading of the Declaration of Independence from the historic site’s balcony.

At 11 a.m., the Annual Oration ceremony will begin to commemorate the anniversary of the Boston Massacre but eventually evolved into an event to celebrate independence.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drums Concert ensemble performs throughout the neighborhood, bringing authentic folk music and iconic patriotic hymns from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

The day will end with the annual Boston Pops Firework Spectacular on the Esplanade from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Independence Day Parade will feature historic organizations, military units, veterans’ groups, civic organizations, musicians, and community participants as it proceeds from Copley Square through downtown Boston.

Residents and visitors in the city should expect temporary street closures, parking restrictions, and traffic delays in the vicinity of the parade route and staging areas throughout the morning.

Street occupancy and parking restrictions will be in effect on portions of Cambridge Street, Court Street, Dartmouth Street, and surrounding roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group