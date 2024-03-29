LYNN, Mass. — Firefighters and local wildlife groups on Good Friday rescued a seagull that somehow became impaled on the roof of a Lynn church.

The feathery rescue happened after Newhouse Wildlife Rescue of Chelmsford issued an urgent plea on Facebook for help in saving the bird, which had been stuck and suffering on the roof of St. Pius V Church on Maple Street in Lynn.

“The seagull has been rescued from the roof! The Lynn Fire Department ended up being able to access the bird after all,” the group said in a post on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

‘Help this bird’: Firefighters rescue seagull impaled on Lynn church roof on Good Friday

The group also issued a “A HUGE thank you” to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Cape Ann Wildlife, a group that is treating the injured bird, and to Salem Wildlife Rescue for help in coordinating the rescue.

“Emergency situation! Looking for a tree company with a bucket truck that can help access this poor seagul (sic) whose wing was impaled at the top of a roof of Saint Pius church in Lynn,” the group said earlier Friday. “We just heard about this but apparently they have been trying to get help for the bird since last night. It is too tall for the fire truck ladders to reach. Can anyone help?”

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue (Newhouse Wildlife Rescue)

The group claimed the church was initially not allowing anyone onto church property to rescue the bird. Messages left on church voicemails were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

“Apparently the church is refusing to allow anyone on their property to help this bird,” the earlier Newhouse Wildlife Rescue post said. “We are working on it, but the last person who called them to discuss helping this suffering creature was hung up on. It appears now they have disconnected their phone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

