Heavy police presence in Boston as annual Caribbean Festival kicks off

BOSTON — A weekend full of fun festivals and family-friendly events is underway in Boston, including the J’Ouvre Parade, which kicked off the Caribbean Festival on Saturday morning in Franklin Park.

“We’re representing our nationality,” said Quionna Cooke, of Lynn.

Several people were dancing in the streets as they marched down Circuit Street in Franklin Park. Boston police changed the parade route from last year, moving it away from a residential area.

“This is my first year doing J’Ouvre. I usually just do the carnival, which I’m going to go home get three hours of sleep, and get ready. However this right here is amazing to me,” said Shanta Sampson, of Boston.

Many people sported their favorite festive outfits and enjoyed the beautiful weather, coming from all over to have fun with family and friends.

“There’s a lot of stuff I see, a lot of inappropriate stuff I see, but you know, nonetheless, good vibes,” said Allen McGregor, of Boston.

The Boston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police surrounded the parade to make sure no one got out of hand.

“Everybody is partying right now from the after-hours,” said Cooke.

Boston police said they have zero tolerance for violence or illegal after-hours parties after recent shootings at some events and eight people were shot during last year’s J’Ouvre Parade.

Some people attending this year’s parade said they feel safe.

“I feel like everybody should be safe when they’re out having fun leave the drama elsewhere,” said Cooke.

Other events in Boston this weekend include the Saint Anthony’s feast in the North End which kicked off on Thursday night.

The Lafayette Bicentennial Celebration will also happen tomorrow at Boston Common.

