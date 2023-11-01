‘Heavy heart’: Fuddruckers in Saugus to close doors after 35 years

SAUGUS, Mass — And then there was one.

The number of Fuddruckers locations in New England has been trimmed to one after the burger chain’s Saugus location announced Wednesday that it would be shuttering its doors after 35 years of serving the North Shore.

‘After 35 years, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of our Saugus Fuddruckers location. Despite multiple attempts to negotiate a fair lease, however, we simply couldn’t come to an agreement with our landlord, and we were forced to make this very difficult decision,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We want to thank our loyal friends and guests for continuing to support us all of these years. We have been honored to host hundreds of fundraisers, car shows, motorcycle nights, and other events for our community. As a small, locally owned woman run business, your support has meant everything.”

The eatery will permanently close in late December.

The chain referred hungry eaters to its sole remaining New England location inside the Jordan’s Furniture in Reading. Fuddruckers says many of the employees from the Saugus location will go on to work at that location.

“Until then, we hope to see you for a final goodbye in the coming weeks. Thank you for allowing us to serve you the World’s Greatest Burgers,” Fuddruckers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

