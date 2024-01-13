Heavy flooding in multiple communities as another weekend storm hits the region

NEW ENGLAND — Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are under water after another round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts caused coastal flooding.

A flood watch has been issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth counties until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Western Plymouth counties until Saturday afternoon.

Several weather concerns and advisories in place for today: watching flooding (from rain, river flooding, and coastal flooding) as well as wind concerns. I'll have the latest on these threats through 10AM on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/bxpeVlAZlk — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 13, 2024

On the North Shore of Massachusetts, major roadways were flooded and left impassable as rivers crested and high tide hit. In Hampton, New Hampshire, beach homes were left underwater and police urged residents to evacuate to higher ground.

Coastal flooding continues across the region. Video shows High Tide in Boston's North End



📹️ Melissa Litchfield https://t.co/FrsZ4yxlof pic.twitter.com/dA0L5pW6so — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 13, 2024

Waves and sea spray coming onto Stacy Boulevard in Gloucester from the Blynman Bridge this morning before high tide. https://t.co/FrsZ4yxlof pic.twitter.com/MgCXeyblPS — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 13, 2024

