Heat advisory issued in parts of Massachusetts through end of the week

DEDHAM, Mass. — A heat advisory has been issued in parts of Massachusetts through the end of the week as temperatures start to rise.

An extreme heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Middlesex and Plymouth counties through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Temperatures begin to climb on Thursday. Friday will be the hottest with possible record highs. It will feel like 95-105 because of the muggy air.

“By Friday, were actually going to come close to these record highs, and we could tie and even beat a few of them,” said Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

The next rain and thunderstorm risk will come with a cold front late Friday. Our window for storms in southern New England looks like 5 P.M. from north to south.

The weekend looks mostly dry with humidity rising.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

