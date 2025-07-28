Heat advisory issued in Massachusetts as state could see third heat wave of the season

DEDHAM, Mass. — A heat advisory has been issued in Massachusetts as the state could see its third heat wave of the season.

The advisory is in effect from Monday at 5 a.m. through Wednesday 8 p.m. for Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Franklin, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.

Tuesday morning will have comfortable temperatures, but will rise quickly.

The afternoon will see temps soar into the 95-99 range. Feels-like temps will top off in the 100-103 range.

According to Meteorologist Tucker Antico, Boston could hit 90 degrees for three days in a row, which defines a heat wave. This would be the third heat wave of the season.

Thursday is going to be cloudy with a major cool down as a northerly wind pushes highs back into the 70s.

