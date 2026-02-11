‘Heartbroken’: wife, attorney of Boston-area Irish national calling for his release from ICE custody

SAUGUS, Mass. — An Irishman who’s lived in the United States for the last 16 years could be deported anyday after he was taken into custody by ICE in September, and held for the past five months.

Seamus Culleton, 38, was arrested by federal agents outside the Home Depot in Saugus off Route 1 in September of 2025, his attorney said. He’s since been moved to federal facilities in Burlington, MA, New York, and now El Paso, Texas.

His attorney, Ogor Winnie Okoye, in a virtual press conference Wednesday, said Culleton came to the United States in 2009. She claimed he was from Woburn and owned his own plastering company.

Her office told Boston 25 that he married his wife, Tiffany Smith, in 2025, and applied for a visa. He reportedly had interviews set up for that process in the Fall.

“Who, in fact, benefits from people being detained for so long?” asked Okoye. “He’s the perfect candidate to have the government exercise a favorable discretion on his behalf.”

Okeye explained that the government has historically given preference to relatives of US citizens in the process of getting a green card. Okoye claimed the government had already started processing his green card application before he was taken into custody.

She added, “We’re asking for his immediate release so he can complete the process of adjusting his status to a lawful resident of the United States -- a process that’s already started and might be consummated if he is released from custody today.”

Okoye said Culleton was returning items to Home Depot on September 9th of 2025 when ICE agents ran his license plate and arrested him.

His wife, Tiffany Smith, has now endured Thanksgiving, Christmas, and soon Valentine’s Day without her husband.

“This whole thing has been so overwhelming,” she said. “Life has just been on hold for the last 5 months.”

She added, “It’s absolutely heartbreaking... I’m just trying to stay positive for him. Everything is very overwhelming for the both of us right now.”

Okoye said her habeas petition against the decision was denied in January.

She allegedly met with him at the facility in El Paso, Texas, two weeks ago.

Okoye explained, “He looked like he probably lost about 30 to 40 pounds. He looked yellow, like someone who was jaundiced. He explained he looked like that because he’s barely let out.”

She also claimed Culleton reports poor conditions in the facility. She is looking into the possibility of filing another habeas petition — fearing he could be deported back to Ireland any day.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Wednesday denied the claims of subpar conditions. Their statement read in part:

“On September 9, 2025, ICE arrested Seamus Culleton, an illegal alien from Ireland. He entered the United States in 2009 under the visa waiver program, which allows you to stay in the U.S. for 90 days without a visa. He failed to depart the U.S.. He received full due process and was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge on September 10, 2025. He was offered the chance to instantly be removed to Ireland but chose to stay in ICE custody, in fact he took affirmative steps to remain in detention. A pending green card application and work authorization does not give someone legal status to be in our country. Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to take control of their departure. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

Okoye claims Culleton has no criminal record since entering the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

