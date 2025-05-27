‘Heartbroken’: North Shore fire department mourning unexpected death of active-duty captain

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A fire department on the North Shore of Massachusetts is mourning the unexpected death of an active-duty captain.

Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira and Rockport Fire Chief Mark Wonson announced the passing of 43-year-old Fire Captain Andrew Porter on Memorial Day.

Porter died at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, surrounded by loved ones, Vieira and Wonson said.

“We are heartbroken and mourning the loss of Capt. Andrew Porter — a dedicated firefighter, trusted leader, and beloved member of our Rockport Fire Department family,” Wonson said in a statement. “His passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and our community, and we’ll carry his memory with us every day.”

Vieira added, “Our hearts are with Capt. Porter’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Town Administrator Vieira. “His service to Rockport reflected the very best of this community, and we all deeply feel his loss.”

Porter is survived by his wife, two daughters, parents, and sister.

Arrangements for Porter have not yet been announced.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group