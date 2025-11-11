‘Heart-wrenching’: Mom of Wayland student targeted in alleged racist incident speaks out

WAYLAND, Mass. — A Wayland mother is calling for stronger action against racism after her 16-year-old son was targeted in a disturbing incident at Wayland High School.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, says her son’s athletic jersey was placed on a “Children at Play” street sign and later hung from a ceiling pipe in the boys’ locker room with a belt around its neck. She says the two students involved were suspended for one week.

Speaking at a packed community meeting attended by residents, public officials, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, the mother described the incident as “devastating and heart-wrenching.”

One speaker at the meeting raised concerns about disparities in how hate crimes are handled, saying, “There’s definitely a disparity on hate crimes as it relates to swastikas, Jewish families are handled versus Black people.”

Officials at the meeting said addressing hate crimes is a top priority, but could not comment on the specific case because it involves minors and remains under investigation.

The mother says her son should not have to share classrooms with the students involved and wants Wayland to set a clear precedent that racism and hate crimes will not be tolerated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group