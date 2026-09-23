Heart attack deaths down 90%, but experts warn stress, poor sleep are fueling other heart conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — September 29 is World Heart Day. The good news: deaths from heart attacks are down by 90%. The bad news: there is an increase in people dying from other heart conditions, like heart failure and arrhythmias.

Experts say modern life may be playing a bigger role than many people realize.

What do honking cars, typing, and doomscrolling have in common? Studies report that they can increase your risk for chronic heart conditions, such as hypertensive heart disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure. Heart failure is something Robert Dye knows a lot about.

“I could not walk any distance. I couldn’t even walk from the bed to my recliner without being short-winded,” said Dye.

Experts say chronic stress keeps the body in a constant fight-or-flight state, raising blood pressure and increasing inflammation. Poor sleep, never truly unplugging from devices, and social isolation may also increase the risk of heart disease. In fact, a study out of Denmark found that being socially isolated was linked to a 60 to 70% greater chance of death over seven years.

“The effect of social isolation and loneliness on our health is as powerful as things like smoking, high blood pressure, obesity,” said Dr. Richard S. Schwartz.

So, how can you lower your heart risk? Experts recommend joining a local hobby club, volunteering, or getting a pet to increase your social connections. You can also unplug by taking a phone-free walk or a real lunch break.

And if you wake up tired, snore, or never feel rested, talk to your doctor about possible sleep disorders. Helping you adopt heart-healthy habits.

Research shows that adults who sleep fewer than seven hours a night have a higher risk of high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, and other cardiovascular conditions. In addition, an American Heart Association study found that adults with the healthiest sleep habits had a 42 percent lower risk of heart failure compared to those with poor sleep habits.

Contributors to this news report include Milvionne Chery Copeland, Producer, and Chuck Bennethum, Editor.

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