Hearing set for proposal for stricter criminal background checks for Boston city workers

BOSTON — The Boston City Council has agreed to consider a proposal calling for stricter background checks for Boston city workers.

City Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn called for an Emergency Hearing after several recent arrests of Boston City Workers.

“We know two incidents where the background check system of protocol has failed, and we have to ask ourselves, are these just two isolated incidents? Or is it a bigger problem? I think it’s a bigger problem,” Councilor Flynn said.

Among the changes the city councilors are calling for are:

Pre-employment Criminal and Sex Offender Registry Check

Annual Criminal and Sex Offender Registry Checks

Two-Year Criminal Background Check Audit

Councilors Murphy and Flynn added their proposal to Wednesday’s City Council agenda at the last minute, as an emergency.

In June, a similar attempt was blocked.

“I don’t want to wait. We don’t have a meeting next week. So, it would mean waiting two more weeks. For me, I think the timing of this is really important; we can’t wait even a couple more weeks before we bring it to the council,” Councilor Murphy said.

Late Wednesday, the Boston City Council agreed to hold the hearing.

No date has been set.

Councilor Flynn is asking to have it scheduled in the next 30 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group