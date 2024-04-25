‘Heard 4 gunshots’: Uninvolved driver grazed by bullet in road rage shooting on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass — State police are investigating after an apparent road rage incident caused a bullet to graze an uninvolved driver on Interstate 93 in Braintree Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the driver of a truck traveling on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Exit 6 in Braintree was grazed by a bullet fired during a road rage incident on the opposite, northbound side of the highway around 2:50 p.m.

The man driving the struck vehicle in the southbound lane suffered an “extremely minor injury” and did not need to go to the hospital, a state police spokesperson says.

“That’s god right there,” said a witness who only wanted to go by “DJ”. “The craziest part about it was it was broad daylight.”

DJ, a witness from out of town, told Boston 25 News Reporter Drew Karedes that he saw some of the ordeal before checking into his hotel.

He said he observed a black sedan frantically exiting the highway on the northbound lanes of I-93 after the gunfire.

“He almost wiped out and ended up in the ditch on the right side,” he recalled. “He overcorrected ended up in the grass and then got out of there!”

According to the witness, the truck that was struck appeared to belong to Asplundh Electrical Testing.

The company, which has an office in Foxboro, has not commented.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the apparent road rage shooting that put many innocent lives at risk.

“You heard four distinct gunshots,” said Matt Harlow, who works at a restaurant nearby. “The biggest thing is no one knows where they headed off to, and no one knows where they went.”

The left lane of I-93 southbound was closed while authorities investigated the shooting. All lanes had reopened by 5:00 p.m.

State police say they are still working to identify the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

