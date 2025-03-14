Health officials warn of possible Listeria contamination in milk from New Hampshire farm

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Health officials are warning dairy lovers to avoid drinking raw milk from a New Hampshire farm.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says raw milk from Brookvale Pines Farm with a “best used by” date through March 22, 2025 may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food officials notified the health experts that a cow at the farm was diagnosed with a listeria infection.

Brookvale Pines Farm raw milk was sold in half-gallon containers at the Brookvale Mercantile in Brentwood, New Hampshire, the NHDHHS says.

The farm has stopped selling the raw milk while further testing is ongoing. The raw milk was last available for purchase on March 12.

The NH DHHS says Brookvale Pines Farm is working to help conduct milk testing and contacting customers who may have purchased raw milk from the farm

“Raw milk is milk that has not undergone pasteurization, a heating process that gets rid of harmful germs,” said Iain Watt, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services (DPHS). “As a result, raw milk may contain bacteria like Listeria, which can cause serious health concerns.”

While some people can be asymptomatic, the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Early Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which often resolve on their own without antibiotic treatment.

