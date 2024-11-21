Healey nominates three women as associate justices of Probate and Family Court

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey has nominated three women to serve as associate justices of the Probate and Family Court, the governor announced Wednesday.

Attorneys Jennifer Bingham, Colleen Carroll and Caryn Mitchell-Munevar will now continue forward to the Governor’s Council for confirmation.

“The people of Massachusetts deserve judges who will safeguard our rights and values and uphold the rule of law,” Healey said in a statement. “Attorneys Bingham, Carroll and Mitchell Munevar are all uniquely equipped to serve the bench, and we thank the Governor’s Council for considering their nominations.”

The Probate and Family Court division handles court matters involving families and children, like divorce, child support, and wills.

Earlier this term, Healey appointed Manisha Bhatt, Bernadette Stark, Michelle Yee, Jessica Dubin, Alexandra Flanders, Mikalen Howe, and Carla Salvucci to serve as associate justices of the Probate and Family Court. Healey also appointed Stephanie L. Everett to serve as the Suffolk Register of Probate, and Mark Ames to serve as Hampshire Register of Probate.

Bingham is a domestic relations attorney in private practice who has represented clients in all aspects of divorce, including complex property division, business valuation, alimony, child support, child custody and antenuptial agreements, according to biographical information provided by Healey’s office.

In addition to other firm experience, Bingham founded and led a small firm and solo practice. Since 2022, she has focused on delivering alternative dispute resolution services in the family law context at Bingham Dispute Resolution. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and an adjunct professor and lecturer in the Accounting and Law departments of Babson College.

Bingham is a frequent lecturer on issues in the family law practice area. Bingham also founded and leads the Team Owen Fund, a public charity focused on youth leadership and service. She holds a Bachelor of Art from the University of Rhode Island and Juris Doctor from New England Law Boston.

Carroll is the Assistant Judicial Case Manager at the Plymouth Probate & Family Court, where she manages the Pathways Program, according to biographical information provided by Healey’s office. In her role, she conducts virtual case management conferences on complaints for modification of child support, custody, parenting time and alimony, and drafts stipulations, temporary orders and judgments.

Prior to her court position, Carroll led a solo practice focused on domestic relations and criminal defense for over 20 years. Carroll, an avid rower, has a Bachelor of Art from Assumption College and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University School of Law.

Mitchell-Munevar is currently the Senior Supervising Attorney at the Northeast Legal Aid in Lowell, where she litigates and executes all aspects of case development pertaining to divorce, custody, visitation, separate support, child support and Hague international custody disputes, according to biographical information provided by Healey’s office.

Prior to this, for over 20 years, Mitchell-Munevar served as the Clinical Law Professor & Attorney at Law at New England Law. Mitchell-Munevar has also been active in a wide variety of pro bono projects and serves on the Family Law Curriculum Advisory Committee of the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education. She holds a Bachelor of Art from New England College and a Juris Doctor from New England School of Law.

For more information about the Probate and Family Court, visit its homepage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

