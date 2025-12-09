Healey: Mass. residents at risk of rising healthcare costs, urges Republicans to extend tax credits

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is asking House Republicans to extend enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act to prevent spikes in health care costs for Americans.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on extending these tax credits on Thursday.

Without the extension, more than 328,000 Massachusetts residents could see their premiums rise by up to $25,000 next year.

At a news conference Tuesday, Healey said she would launch a portal through the Massachusetts Health Connector to make it easier for Massachusetts residents to access cost information about health care coverage options

“From the moment he took office, President Trump has been making costs go up for the American people – from his tariffs to cutting SNAP to taking away heating assistance. Now, millions of Americans will see their health care costs skyrocket because he let the tax credits that people rely on to afford their insurance expire. These are our small business owners, self-employed people, middle-class families and single parents. Women with breast cancer will lose access to treatment. People with heart disease won’t get the care they desperately need. Children won’t get the medicine they need for asthma. No one can afford this. We need President Trump and Congressional Republicans to do their jobs and vote to lower people’s health costs on Thursday.” — Governor Maura Healey

The portal features a “Get an Estimate” tool that allows people to see what plans and premiums may be available to them.

It takes a few minutes to complete and gives residents a snapshot of available options while being flexible in adjusting information to see other potential results.

The enrollment period began Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 23, 2026, and the deadline for Health Connector coverage to start in the new year is Dec. 23.

More than 376,000 people are in Health Connector coverage, according to a release from Healey, including more than 328,000 who receive help paying for their insurance through premium tax credits.

People who need help finding their most affordable coverage option can get free, in-person assistance from a Navigator by searching for local help on the Health Connector website.

They can also call Health Connector Customer Service at 1-877-MA-ENROLL Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group