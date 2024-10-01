Heading to the Topsfield Fair when it opens on Friday? Here’s everything you need to know

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Are you ready for the Topsfield Fair?

America’s oldest county fair, now in its 206th year, will open on Friday, drawing thousands of people to take part in a favorite autumn pastime.

Sheep shearers, wood carvers, giant pumpkins and even the popular rock band 38 Special will return to the Topsfield Fair this year.

The fair will kick off on Friday with the 40th annual New England giant pumpkin weigh-off, which organizers said is considered to be one of the most popular events at the fair.

The fair began in 1818 by the Essex County Agricultural Society.

Police last month warned the public of a ticket scam ahead of the start of the 2024 Topsfield Fair.

38 Special (Publicity photo)

The 38 Special concert, planned for Thursday, Oct. 10, is free with paid fair admission. The band will perform on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m.

The band will perform its hits including “Caught Up in You,” “Hold On Loosely,” “If I’d Been The One,” “You Keep Runnin’ Away,” “Back Where You Belong,” and other songs.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, flower displays, and a demolition derby.

Ticket prices for the 2024 Topsfield Fair are $20 every day.

Thursday is the last day to purchase discounted admission tickets at www.topsfieldfair.org. General Admission discount tickets can be purchased for only $15 plus a $2.50 convenience fee.

Topsfield Fair (Topsfield Fair)

Tickets are good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $42 plus a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight are free with an adult admission ticket.

Discounted ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.

The Topsfield Fair runs from Friday through Oct. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group