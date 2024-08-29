38 Special to perform at Topsfield Fair in October

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Attention 38 Special fans.

The popular rock band will return to the Topsfield Fair on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The 38 Special concert is free with paid fair admission. The band will perform on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m.

The band will perform its hits including “Caught Up in You,” “Hold On Loosely,” “If I’d Been The One,” “You Keep Runnin’ Away,” “Back Where You Belong,” and other songs.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums, according to the band’s website.

Ticket prices for the 2024 Topsfield Fair are $20 every day.

Discounted admission tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Oct. 3. General Admission discount tickets can be purchased for only $15 plus a $2.50 convenience fee.

Tickets are good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $42 plus a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight are free with an adult admission ticket.

Discounted ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.

The Topsfield Fair runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14.

