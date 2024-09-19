Police warn public of ticket scam ahead of start of Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Police are warning the public of a ticket scam ahead of the start of the 2024 Topsfield Fair.

The Topsfield Police Department says it has received multiple reports of fair tickets for sale on the fraudulent website ticketscenter.com.

Ticketscenter is advertising the tickets as entry to the Topsfield Fairgrounds Arena area, according to police.

“All Topsfield Fair tickets from this site are fraudulent, as the Topsfield Fair is not selling tickets to get into the Arena,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Topsfield Fair.

This year’s Fair starts on October 4 and runs through Oct. 14.

