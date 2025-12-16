‘He wanted to help people’: Friend of Brown freshman killed in mass shooting remembers his legacy

PROVIDENCE, RI — A high school friend of one of the two students killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University describes him as an inspiration to others.

18-year-old Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, originally from Uzbekistan in central Asia, accomplished a major milestone by getting into Brown University.

His friend told Boston 25 News that Umurzokov aspired to become a neurosurgeon.

He said Umurzokov was inspired by a doctor who operated on him as a child after he had a fluid build-up in his brain that sometimes affected his ability to walk.

“He wanted to help people the way he had been helped,” said Gavin Dobbs. “Everyone was so proud of him because he worked hard to get into that school.”

Dobbs met Umurzokov during their sophomore year of high school in Virginia.

He said he was immediately impressed by Umurzokov’s drive to succeed and willingness to help him academically.

“I pushed myself to be better and be more like him and take AP classes,” said Dobbs. “He was already such a brilliant and amazing person.”

19-year-old Ella Cook was also killed, and nine others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside an engineering and physics building on campus.

“I don’t feel like anybody should fear for their lives on campuses, and this rising level of violence is definitely not okay,” said Dobbs.

Those affected by the heartbreaking act of gun violence are processing their grief with many unanswered questions.

Police are not speculating on a possible motive.

Col. Oscar Perez, chief of the Providence Police Department, just revealed on Monday for the first time that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting.

New surveillance video and pictures of the suspect were released Monday afternoon as the manhunt continues.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A bouquet is left outside of the engineering and physics building at Brown University, the site of a mass shooting Saturday that left at least two people dead and nine others injured, on December 14, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A student who had to shelter yesterday pauses on the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A person jogs by police tape near the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People pause outside of the engineering and physics building at Brown University, the site of a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A police officer removes crime scene tape at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Police patrol Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A person pauses outside of the engineering and physics building at Brown University, the site of a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: Students walk through the campus at Brown University following a mass shooting that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting yesterday at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 13: Police officers remain on the scene of a shooting that killed two and wounded at least eight at Brown University on December 13, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Students remain locked in their dorms as police search for the suspect. (Photo by Libby O'Neill/Getty Images) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: People gather for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two people dead and nine others injured. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

