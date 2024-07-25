‘He saved my life’: Blind North End resident says injured officer protected him

A North End resident who has total blindness said a Boston Police officer was seriously injured while helping him cross a busy street.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Washington and Thacher Streets.

Boston Police said the uniformed officer was working a paid detail and helping a construction vehicle turn around.

Police said the officer was injured by the rear of the vehicle but stopped short of saying exactly how the accident happened.

Neighbor Scott Hartmann told Boston 25 News it was a “heroic act” and that the officer prevented him from getting hit.

“We heard backup alarms going off, and I was visibly in distress,” said Hartmann. “He clearly saw I was blind and using a guide dog. He came to my rescue to help me.”

Hartmann, who relies on his guide dog to get around the city, was on his way back from the grocery store.

He told Boston 25 News that the officer was helping him cross North Washington.

“He actually stopped the truck that was coming. When the truck stopped, the back door wasn’t latched, and it came around and knocked him unconscious right to the ground,” Hartmann explained.

According to Hartmann, the back gate of the truck swung open and struck the officer.

Detectives could be seen photographing and closely examining the back of the commercial vehicle with a ‘Metro Equipment Corporation’ logo.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Braintree-based company.

An employee who answered said that the construction vehicle was working a job for the Boston Water and Sewer Department but declined to comment any further.

Boston Police said it’s still too early to tell if charges or citations will be issued.

The officer, who has not been formally identified by the department, is at Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“He saved my life,” added Hartmann. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. I would’ve been hit by that truck.”

