‘He literally vanished’: Wakefield woman asks public for help in search for husband

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Wakefield man has been missing for about three weeks, and now his family is turning to the public for help.

“We just want to know that he’s safe. We don’t know where he went; he literally vanished,” said Kristen Bartoli.

Bartoli says her husband, Jason Thomas, has been missing since December 12th.

She says they were taking care of their dogs together when he left their home just before midnight that Friday night and disappeared, leaving his phone and wallet at home.

They’ve been together for 24 years and married for ten.

“We do everything together, he makes my coffee in the morning, I make his coffee in the morning, that’s just what we did, you know he’s my best friend, he’s my family,” said Bartoli.

Bartoli says after Jason left their home on Murray Street in Wakefield, another camera caught him walking by the train tracks on North Ave by Chestnut Street, and that’s the last piece of evidence they have.

She says the train conductor never saw him get on a train that night.

“I guess anything’s possible, like they said he could have jumped onto the train as it was going past because there was a train that went by that night shortly after midnight,” said Bartoli.

Bartoli says Jason was having a hard time following the death of his parents in November.

“So his mom died of dementia, and about 90 minutes later his dad died of a massive heart attack literally in his arms, so that was really troubling; he’s an only child, it was really overwhelming,” said Bartoli.

Now Bartoli’s been handing out flyers to neighbors and businesses, trying to get the word out about her missing husband.

She hopes people could check their cameras to see if they caught any trace of him that December 12th weekend.

“I’m hoping he sees this. I’m hoping he knows that we’re all here, we love him so much, he’s missed by everybody,” said Bartoli.

Bartoli says she has been working with Wakefield Police and has hired private investigators to try to find her husband.

If you happen to have any information that can help, call Wakefield Police or text the family at 781-277-2484.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group