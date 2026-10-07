Hawk-eyed solution? MBTA explores using birds of prey to deter pigeons

BOSTON — The MBTA is looking to the skies for a solution to its ongoing pigeon problem.

The T said it is exploring whether trained falcons and hawks can scare the birds away from its stations.

In its request for information, officials wrote, “Pigeons, seagulls, starlings, and other invasive and nuisance birds are drawn to MBTA stations and facilities in search of food and shelter. Bird droppings can carry diseases, corrode critical infrastructure, and create unsanitary conditions for the public and MBTA employees.”

The MBTA currently uses netting and spikes at stations and facilities. Officials said a Birds of Prey Program (BOPP) would support and enhance those existing bird deterrents and controls.

The agency has also trapped and relocated approximately 218 pigeons.

Responses for a pilot program were due in September, and the MBTA is now considering next steps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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