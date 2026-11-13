Haverhill debates future of license plate reader cameras amid privacy, public safety concerns

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Dozens of people packed a Haverhill Public Safety Committee meeting Thursday, making their voices heard in a growing debate over the city’s use of automated license plate reader cameras.

The cameras are still up and operating, even as the city works to cancel its contract with Flock Safety. Now, city councilors are considering what comes next — and whether the technology can remain in place with stronger privacy protections.

Some residents urged city leaders to get rid of Flock cameras altogether and ban automated license plate readers entirely.

“We deserve to have a say about how we’re monitored,” one person said during public comment.

“We don’t know what they’re doing with the technology. The safeguards aren’t there,” Annie Ryan, with the Merrimack Valley Project said.

Haverhill City Councilor Devan Ferreira shares those concerns. She joined residents in a rally outside City Hall before Thursday’s meeting.

“I just don’t believe license plate readers at this point that are cloud based have the safeguards in place to keep our data safe,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira has proposed a new city ordinance that would establish clearer rules for surveillance technology. The proposal includes restrictions on who can use the technology and requirements for public input before the city enters into future contracts.

But others warned that eliminating the cameras could hurt police investigations and put public safety at risk.

Haverhill police say Flock has been a valuable investigative tool, helping officers track down suspects or locate a kidnapping victim.

“Don’t take away a tool that is so beneficial to law enforcement,” Deputy chief Meaghan Paré said. “Let’s discuss it, let’s come up with solutions, let’s come up with guardrails, but let’s keep it.”

Some residents also spoke in favor of keeping the cameras, arguing they could make a critical difference during an emergency.

“As a mother, if my child went missing and I knew that here was technology that we did not opt into that could have saved my child, I would be so unbelievably angry,” the resident said.

Haverhill’s mayor said she hopes the city can find a compromise that addresses privacy concerns while preserving an important public safety tool.

“I think this technology is too important to just walk away from,” said Mayor Melinda Barrett.

What’s next in Haverhill’s Flock camera debate?

The city is currently working to cancel its contract with Flock Safety. Meanwhile, the City Council is drafting a new surveillance ordinance that will establish guidelines for the use of this type of technology.

The proposed ordinance is expected to come before the full City Council for a vote in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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