Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Caleb Gomez is wanted on firearm charges.

is wanted on firearm charges. Jose Miranda-Martinez is wanted on a charge of assault and battery.

is wanted on a charge of assault and battery. Cedric Cundiff is wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

is wanted on a charge of armed robbery. Jamell Spurill is wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

is wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. William Wilson is wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

is wanted on a charge of armed robbery. Weldon Holmes is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault and battery.

is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault and battery. Christopher Svarstad is wanted on a charge of larceny from a building.

is wanted on a charge of larceny from a building. Yobian Miguel Villar Moreta is wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

is wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Orlando Santiago is wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston police CrimeStoppers.

