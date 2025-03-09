Local

Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

  • John Polito -- Wanted on charges of commercial breaking and entering
  • Tanaily Pinero -- Wanted on charges of aggravated assault and battery
  • James Wheeler -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property
  • Joseph Cavaleri -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, larceny from a building
  • Donnell Butler -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, larceny from a building
  • Jose Gonzalez -- Failure to register as a sex offender

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

