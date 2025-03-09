Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

John Polito -- Wanted on charges of commercial breaking and entering

Tanaily Pinero -- Wanted on charges of aggravated assault and battery

James Wheeler -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property

Joseph Cavaleri -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, larceny from a building

Donnell Butler -- Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering, larceny from a building

Jose Gonzalez -- Failure to register as a sex offender

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group