Have you seen him? Police searching for missing 70-year-old man in New Hampshire

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Have you seen him? Police searching for missing New Hampshire man Steven Ironside, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Monday on Maitland Street in Concord, state police said. He was wearing black shorts, a North Face jacket, and Sketcher shoes. (New Hampshire State Police)

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing 70-year-old man in New Hampshire.

Steven Ironside, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Monday on Maitland Street in Concord, state police said. He was wearing black shorts, a North Face jacket, and Sketcher shoes.

Police described Ironside as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 603-225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

