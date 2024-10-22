Have you seen him? Police searching for missing 70-year-old man in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing 70-year-old man in New Hampshire.

Steven Ironside, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Monday on Maitland Street in Concord, state police said. He was wearing black shorts, a North Face jacket, and Sketcher shoes.

Police described Ironside as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 603-225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

