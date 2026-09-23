Have you seen him? Boston police seeking public’s help in search for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who is missing.

Armando Suarez was last seen in the area of Annunciation Road. Suarez also suffers from mental health complications.

Suarez is described as a light-skinned Black male standing around 5′ tall with short black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow uniform shirt, black pants, and a red backpack.

Have you seen him? Boston police seeking publics help in search for missing 12-year-old (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group