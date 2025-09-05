Local

Have you seen her? Stoughton police seeking public’s help in search for missing teen

By Boston 25 News Staff
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Stoughton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Samia Brovo was last seen on Friday, September 5, around 9:30 a.m. near the Wilkins Elementary School.

Brovo is described as standing 4′11″, weighing 82 pounds, with black hair with a blue and green streak on the right side.

She was last seen wearing a grey Hello Kitty jumpsuit and pink Crocs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, the Stoughton Police ask you to contact their department at 781-344-2424.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

