Have you seen her? Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Authorities on Tuesday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman in New Hampshire.

Carolyn Grabowski was last seen on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after being taken there by ambulance from Hampton, state police said.

Police described Grabowski as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy-blue sweater and jeans, state police said. Family members advise she suffers from multiple health issues and has trouble walking.

Carolyn Grabowski (New Hampshire State Police)

Anyone who sees or makes contact with Grabowski is urged to call the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

A Silver Alert is a public notification system to broadcast information about missing persons, especially older adults.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group