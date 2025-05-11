Winchester lacrosse tourney raises money for boy with rare disease

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Lacrosse players from across several local communities came together this weekend in support of a young boy facing a rare and inoperable brain tumor.

The Will Mackay Classic Youth 3-on-3 Lacrosse Tournament was held Saturday in Winchester. The event is named after Will Mackay, 8th grade student at St. John’s Prep.

The tournament raises funds both for research into Will’s rare disease and to help cover the cost of his ongoing therapy.

Will says the lacrosse community has helped him a lot during his fight.

“They’re always there for me if I’m having a tough time—especially my family, they’re always there after clinic and help talk me through it.”

Will took to the field himself during the tournament, which is expected to raise over $20,000 this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group