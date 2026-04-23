Have you seen her? Police seek public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl from Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Dorchester.

La’Niya Johnson-Skinner was last seen on Friday in the area of Mascot Street in Dorchester, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police described her as a Black female, approximately 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with medium brown skin, and dark brown hair in a bun.

La’Niya Johnson-Skinner (Boston Police)

She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a baby-blue shirt with a Boston Renaissance logo, black leggings, brown sandals, and a pink-and-black Elite backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District B-3 (Mattapan) Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group