Have you seen her? Lexington police are searching for missing 21-year-old

LEXINGTON — Lexington police are searching for missing 21-year-old Nora Oprin, who was reported missing on Friday, March 21.

Oprin was last seen on Thursday night, March 20, at an MBTA bus stop in Lexington.

Oprin is described as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with red hair. She also is known to have scars on both her left and right wrists, a ghost tattoo on her right lower forearm, and a tattoo on her right inner wrist that says “violet.”

Lexington police are searching for missing 21-year-old Nora Oprin, who was reported missing on Friday, March 21. (Lexington Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Oprin is known to be at risk of harming herself and is known to experience catatonic states where she goes unresponsive for hours at a time.

Her last known location was from a phone ping in the area of 799 Concord Ave in Cambridge near Fresh Pond.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nora, please contact Lexington police at 781-862-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group