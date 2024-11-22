Have you seen her? Kingston police looking for missing woman

Kingston, Mass. — Kingston police are asking for the publics help with the search of a missing woman.

Whitney Spencer, 42, was last seen in the area of Court Street in Plymouth around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Due to underlying conditions, Spencer is considered endangered.

Spencer is approximately 5′5″ tall, 215 pounds, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/jacket with gray sweatpants.

“If located, please contact the Kingston Police Department at 781-585-0523,” the department wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

