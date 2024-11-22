Local

Have you seen her? Kingston police looking for missing woman

By Boston 25 News Staff
Have you seen her? Kingston police looking for missing woman (Kingston Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

Kingston, Mass. — Kingston police are asking for the publics help with the search of a missing woman.

Whitney Spencer, 42, was last seen in the area of Court Street in Plymouth around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Due to underlying conditions, Spencer is considered endangered.

Spencer is approximately 5′5″ tall, 215 pounds, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/jacket with gray sweatpants.

“If located, please contact the Kingston Police Department at 781-585-0523,” the department wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read