Have you seen her? Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing Roxbury woman

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old woman who is missing.

Cora Scott of Roxbury was last seen around 2 PM on Saturday in the area of Camden Street, police said.

Scott is described as a Black female standing hunched over at 5′2″ with short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and brown pants. Scott also suffers from dementia.

Police say that Scott may be in the areas of South End, Copley, Boston Commons, International Place, and often follows along Tremont Street, Newbury Street, and Boylston Street.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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