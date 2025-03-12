‘Have you no decency?’: Mass. Rep. Keating blasts GOP colleague for misgendering trans lawmaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Massachusetts Representative Bill Keating was involved in a fiery exchange with a Republican lawmaker over how to address the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Texas Republican chair of the House Foreign Relations Subcommittee, Rep. Keith Self, started the confrontation during a Tuesday hearing on arms control, international security, and United States assistance to Europe when he addressed Rep. Sarah McBride, of Delaware, as “Mr. McBride.”

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self said.

McBride responded, “Thank you, Madame Chair.”

119th Congress Begins Its Term On Capitol Hill WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) listens as the House votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is working to retain the Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress holds its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As McBride began to speak, Keating interrupted, asking, “Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?”

Self countered, “We have set the standard on the floor of the House.”

Keating, a Democratic lawmaker who represents the Bay State’s 9th District including the Cape and Islands, South Coast, and South Shore, then urged Self to repeat himself.

“Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please?” Keating asked.

Self again said, “I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit but this is not decent,” Keating fired back.

Self responded, “We will continue this hearing.”

Keating objected.

“You will not continue it with me, unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” Keating said.

It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. https://t.co/cVcYdPWa1O — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 11, 2025

Self then adjourned the meeting and took to X to defend his comments, writing, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

McBride said she is proud to serve Delaware and wants to make the world a better place.

Keating hasn’t commented on the back-and-forth.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group