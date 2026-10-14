Hasbro preparing to move hundreds of jobs from Rhode Island to Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts is set to gain hundreds of jobs as Hasbro prepares to move its operations from Rhode Island to Boston.

The toy maker is expected to bring 700 jobs to its new location in Boston’s Seaport.

Hasbro told Rhode Island officials the state will lose nearly 600 jobs as a result of the move.

According to The Boston Globe, workers’ final day at the company’s Pawtucket location will be Christmas Eve.

Hasbro’s new Boston location is set to open in the Seaport on Jan. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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