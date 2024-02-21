Harvard University investigating antisemitic social media post

BOSTON — Harvard University is investigating an antisemitic cartoon posted on a social media account associated with faculty and staff.

The Harvard Crimson reports the post was shared by the group, ‘Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine.’

“Such despicable messages have no place in the Harvard community,” the University wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “We condemn these posts in the strongest possible terms.”

According to the Crimson, “The image, which appeared to come from a June 1967 Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee newsletter, depicted a hand branded with the Star of David with a dollar sign at the center of the star holding a noose that circles the necks of two men who appear to be Muhammad Ali and former Egyptian President Gamal Nasser.

The image is believed to have originated by two student organizations; The Palestine Solidarity Committee and the African and African American Resistance organization.

The post was removed and the faculty and staff group issued an apology.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group