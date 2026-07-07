Harvard professor appointed by White House to lead UFO study group

BOSTON — The existence of UFOs has intrigued us for decades.

Some think that UFOs are proof that we are not alone in the universe. Others believe there are natural explanations for them.

Recently, Harvard University Science Professor Avi Loeb was appointed to head up a new group to study the phenomenon.

He’s determined to shine new light on one of humanity’s most enduring questions.

“Even if one in a million that are non-human made origin, that would be the biggest discovery ever made by humanity,” said Professor Loeb.

Just appointed to head up the UAP Science Advisory Council, Professor Loeb is leading a scientific, peer reviewed study of unexplained phenomenon in our skies; things like orbs, or strange shapes that streak across the horizon and capture our imagination.

Professor Loeb tells Boston 25, identifying these objects is a matter of national security.

“We need to know whether adversarial nations are using technologies that we don’t possess or maybe technologies that we know about but our sensors are failing to recognize as such,” Loeb said.

But the Council’s work will look beyond human based spy or weapons systems.

It will consider the possibility that maybe some of these items come from beyond our universe, from more advanced civilizations.

“My impression is that the government is baffled by some data that it has,” Loeb said.

Professor Loeb has assembled a team of scientists, experts in a diverse range of disciplines from physics to oceanography, to psychology to study these unexplained, unidentified objects.

Professor Loeb says their work could unlock the universe’s biggest mystery.

“This is a fundamental question. Are we alone? Is there a neighbor we can learn from? Are we being visited before we can visit the neighbor’s yard? If we find any evidence of that, it will change the future of humanity,” Loeb said.

The Council is beginning its work, right now.

And they are starting with a request for 50 items from the US Government, items that, so far, cannot be explained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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